Pelicans News Around the Web (3-17-2020)

Pelicans announce ticket policy for postponed games

NEW ORLEANS – Following last week’s announcement that the NBA temporarily suspended the 2019-20 season in response to public health concerns related to COVID-19, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently announced that all games have been postponed. This decision was made to safeguard the health and well-being of fans, players, everyone connected to our game and the general public. As Commissioner Silver advised in his recent letter to all NBA fans, the intent is to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for everyone.

On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced a ticketing policy in case the spread of coronavirus affects the number of regular-season games they were supposed to play.

NEW ORLEANS – Gayle Benson has personally donated $1 million to create the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund in response to the Coronavirus situation affecting so many lives in our community.

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson will be donating $1 million to create the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the teams announced in a joint statement on Monday afternoon.

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson made a personal donation of $1 million to create the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the teams announced Monday.

The Ides (middle) of March across the United States in 2020 has been filled with fear and brought the sports world to a screeching halt as we know it. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has personally donated $1 million dollars to create the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund.