Pelicans News Around the Web (3-16-2021)

JJ Redick remains out with heel soreness ahead of Tuesday game at Portland

Following today’s cross-country trip to the Pacific Northwest, the Pelicans released their official injury list ahead of Tuesday’s game at Portland. JJ Redick remains sidelined for New Orleans due to right heel soreness. He is the lone New Orleans player mentioned on the update.

After benching, Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes says "I never want to be in that position again"

After the Pelicans put the finishing touches on one of their most complete wins of the season, backup center Jaxson Hayes was asked which highlight play he would remember more:

Pelicans will begin seating fans on the floor at Smoothie King Center; here's when

Fans who want to watch Zion Williamson’s Pelicans face LeBron James’ Lakers next week will have the option of doing so from the floor at Smoothie King Center.