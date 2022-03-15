Pelicans News Around the Web (3-15-2022)

CJ McCollum questionable for Tuesday game vs. Suns

CJ McCollum has missed the past two games after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, but the guard was upgraded to questionable on Monday’s list submitted to the league. New Orleans hosts Phoenix on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (Bally Sports, NBA TV, 100.3 FM)

CJ McCollum was performing at an elite level through his first dozen games with New Orleans, averaging 27.1 points and shooting 40 percent from three-point range. Almost nothing has come easily in the Big Easy this season for the Pelicans, however, including a 1-12 start and the team being forced to battle through key injuries. The nine-year NBA veteran entered the league’s health and safety protocols Thursday, sidelined for weekend home games vs. Charlotte and Houston.

New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green said CJ McCollum is progressing well after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols last week and that there is a chance the high-scoring guard can return to the floor Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix Suns (54-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (28-40, 10th in the Western Conference)

Jaxson Hayes did a between-the-legs dunk against Houston. Is the dunk contest in his future?

In the fourth quarter, the runway was clear for Jaxson Hayes to dip into his bag of tricks.