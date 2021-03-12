Pelicans News Around the Web (3-12-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Timberwolves 135, Pelicans 105

For New Orleans to remain in the conversation for the Western Conference postseason, games like Thursday’s are the type the Pelicans cannot afford to lose.

Pelicans forwards Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are in the running to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

What should the New Orleans Pelicans do with their youth?

Stan Van Gundy said he didn’t know what to expect.

The Pelicans should be tired of this by now.

NEW ORLEANS -- — Jaylen Nowell hit six 3-pointers on his way to a career-best 28 points, top overall draft choice Anthony Edwards scored 27 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied from an early 16-point deficit to rout the New Orleans Pelicans 135-105 on Thursday night.

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy lit into his team after a 135-105 drubbing at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, calling its defensive performance "embarrassing."

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard JJ Redick underwent a non-surgical procedure to relieve inflammation and soreness in his right heel.