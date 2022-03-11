Pelicans News Around the Web (3-11-2022)

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum out Friday vs. Charlotte Hornets

New Orleans will be without the services of star guard CJ McCollum on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets, as he was placed in the league's health and safety protocols.

Jose Alvarado's drive has undersized Pelicans guard exceeding expectations as a rookie

On the New Orleans Pelicans’ East Coast road trip in January, Christ the King boys basketball coach Joe Arbitello insisted his old point guard visit the Royals’ locker room.

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Jonas Valanciunas on his hoops background, Lithuania

Following their midseason transactions involving a series of veteran players, the New Orleans Pelicans now have two international players on their roster during the second half of the 2021-22 season, both centers. Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania) and Willy Hernangomez (Spain) represent the two Pelicans who were born outside the United States, part of a contingent of 100-plus current NBA players who fit that description.