Pelicans News Around the Web (3-11-2021)

Pelicans announce second half of 2020-2021 season broadcast schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the television and radio broadcast schedule for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick out for Thursday’s game vs. Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick is listed on Wednesday afternoon’s injury report as out due to right heel soreness.

Pelicans recall Wenyen Gabriel, transfer Naji Marshall and Will Magnay from the Erie Bayhawks

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled forward Wenyen Gabriel from the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League.

On 1-year anniversary of NBA shutdown, Pelicans begin grueling second-half stretch

On the same day the Pelicans’ season was put on pause last year, their schedule kicks into overdrive this year.