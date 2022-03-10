Pelicans News Around the Web (3-10-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Magic 108, Pelicans 102

New Orleans has not performed well when playing without Brandon Ingram this season, but the Pelicans don’t have a choice for at least the next 7-10 days. Due to a hamstring injury, Ingram will be evaluated after that timeframe, bad news as New Orleans lost for the second straight night Wednesday without the 2020 All-Star forward. A defeat against scrappy and upset-minded Magic dropped the Pelicans to 2-14 in 2021-22 when Ingram is sidelined. They are 25-25 when he plays.

One of the easiest ways to predict a New Orleans Pelicans loss this season is to look at the sidelines and see whether Brandon Ingram is wearing street clothes.

NEW ORLEANS -- — Cole Anthony scored 19 points, Gary Harris added 16 in a reserve role, and the Orlando Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 108-102 on Wednesday night.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram underwent an MRI today which revealed a mild strain of his right hamstring. He will be reevaluated in 7-10 days.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has a mild right hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in seven to 10 days, the team announced Wednesday night.

Brandon Ingram has learned to approach every offseason as an opportunity to refine different parts of his game.