Posted: Mar 10, 2022

Pelicans News Around the Web (3-10-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Magic 108, Pelicans 102

New Orleans has not performed well when playing without Brandon Ingram this season, but the Pelicans don’t have a choice for at least the next 7-10 days. Due to a hamstring injury, Ingram will be evaluated after that timeframe, bad news as New Orleans lost for the second straight night Wednesday without the 2020 All-Star forward. A defeat against scrappy and upset-minded Magic dropped the Pelicans to 2-14 in 2021-22 when Ingram is sidelined. They are 25-25 when he plays.

See More»

CJ McCollum's 32 points not enough as Pelicans lose to lowly Orlando Magic

One of the easiest ways to predict a New Orleans Pelicans loss this season is to look at the sidelines and see whether Brandon Ingram is wearing street clothes.

See More»

Cole, Harris lead Magic to 108-102 win over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS -- — Cole Anthony scored 19 points, Gary Harris added 16 in a reserve role, and the Orlando Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 108-102 on Wednesday night.

See More»

Pelicans take on the Hornets on 3-game skid

Charlotte Hornets (32-35, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (27-39, 10th in the Western Conference)

See More»

Brandon Ingram Medical Update

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram underwent an MRI today which revealed a mild strain of his right hamstring. He will be reevaluated in 7-10 days.

See More»

New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram out at least 7-10 days with mild hamstring strain

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has a mild right hamstring strain and will be reevaluated in seven to 10 days, the team announced Wednesday night.

See More»

Brandon Ingram’s leadership has lifted the Pelicans’ young roster to Play-In contention: ‘That guy’s a superstar’

Brandon Ingram has learned to approach every offseason as an opportunity to refine different parts of his game.

See More»
Tags
Ingram, Brandon, McCollum, CJ, Pelicans, Magic, NBA

Related Content

Ingram, Brandon

McCollum, CJ

Pelicans

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter