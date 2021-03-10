Pelicans News Around the Web (3-10-2021)

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Jaxon Markworth

You may not recognize his name, but if you saw the Feb. 25 pregame video from Fiserv Forum that went viral on the Internet, you might recognize his dance moves.

Southwest Division roundtable: Midseason review, part 2

In part 2, we look ahead to each team’s second half and address a couple division-wide questions:

Pelicans roundtable: Can New Orleans brush off bad start, make playoff push?

Phase 2 of the Won’t Bow Down era has gotten off to a bumpy start.