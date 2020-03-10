Posted: Mar 10, 2020

Pelicans News Around the Web (3-10-2020)

'Choppa Style' violinist Dominique Hammons was classically trained

The cocktail hour at the wedding Dominique Hammons was performing at in December was wrapping up when the classically trained violinist decided he wanted to perform one more song.

NBA power rankings roundup: Pelicans slip after rough week, 'need a miracle'; see latest

The Pelicans' playoff push hit a pothole last week.

Report: NBA teams, including Pelicans, to limit locker room access in wake of coronavirus

The NBA is planning to allow only players and "essential" team personnel into locker rooms as it prepares for the coronavirus crisis to worsen, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst.

The Pelicans’ playoff push depends on the individual brilliance of Jrue Holiday

Moments like Sunday night are why Jrue Holiday wanted to stay in New Orleans.

