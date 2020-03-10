Pelicans News Around the Web (3-10-2020)
'Choppa Style' violinist Dominique Hammons was classically trained
The cocktail hour at the wedding Dominique Hammons was performing at in December was wrapping up when the classically trained violinist decided he wanted to perform one more song.See More»
NBA power rankings roundup: Pelicans slip after rough week, 'need a miracle'; see latest
The Pelicans' playoff push hit a pothole last week.See More»
Report: NBA teams, including Pelicans, to limit locker room access in wake of coronavirus
The NBA is planning to allow only players and "essential" team personnel into locker rooms as it prepares for the coronavirus crisis to worsen, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst.See More»
The Pelicans’ playoff push depends on the individual brilliance of Jrue Holiday
Moments like Sunday night are why Jrue Holiday wanted to stay in New Orleans.See More»
NEXT UP: