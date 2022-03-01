Pelicans News Around the Web (3-1-2022)

New Orleans Pelicans assign Trey Murphy III to Birmingham Squadron

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned forward Trey Murphy III to the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

Pelicans thoroughly enjoy one-sided, ‘fun’ win over Lakers

On one end of Crypto.com Arena, there was pure joy Sunday, with the New Orleans bench standing nearly all game and appreciating what was happening in front of them, as the Pelicans ran away with a 123-95 victory. On the other end, utter frustration. In a viral video circulating Monday morning, multiple Lakers players opted to focus on what was going on behind them, as they scolded fans who were less than thrilled by how the home team was performing.

Scott Kushner: New Orleans Pelicans' wins over Western Conference foes bring catharsis, joy during Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is a time for catharsis.

Partnership between the Pelicans' Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum has been as sweet as sorbet

On Thursday, New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green and his two stars, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, dined together.

NBA Power Rankings: Heat and Sixers climb contenders tier, plus third-quarter grades and a prediction for all 30 teams

Here we are! The three-quarter mark of the 2021-22 NBA season. The trade deadline has passed. The All-Star break is over. And the final stretch of the regular season has begun.