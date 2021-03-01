Posted: Mar 01, 2021

Pelicans News Around the Web (3-1-2021)

JJ Redick listed as questionable for Utah game

JJ Redick has been heating up from three-point range in February (46.8 percent), but an injury kept him out of Saturday’s game at San Antonio.

The way the San Antonio Spurs defended Zion Williamson was a sign of things to come

In the past month, Zion Williamson has become a part-time initiator of the New Orleans Pelicans’ offense. On dead-ball situations in particular, the Pelicans have let him bring the ball up the floor and create.

‘I feel like we’re almost there’: Can the Pelicans overcome defensive woes?

These last two games were the kind that Stan Van Gundy has been warning his team about all season.

