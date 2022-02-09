Pelicans News Around the Web (2-9-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 110, Rockets 97

According to Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin, the team’s trade additions will arrive in New Orleans as soon as possible, in order to get started on helping their new squad continue to improve its position in the Western Conference. In the meantime, the Pelicans had some work to do Tuesday, prior to welcoming C.J. McCollum, Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell to the locker room.

It took a couple months, but the New Orleans Pelicans have dug themselves out a hole larger than the ones you see on some Crescent City streets, moving into Western Conference play-in position after a 1-12 start to the season. Despite the turnaround, the Pelicans (22-32) still face significant areas of need on the offensive end. Even after going 19-16 since Thanksgiving Eve and improving in several categories, New Orleans ranked No. 25 out of 30 NBA teams in offensive efficiency entering Tuesday’s win over Houston. That was actually one spot better than the club’s ranking in three-point percentage, with a 32.9 rate placing them 26th.

The New Orleans Pelicans have fought back into the Western Conference play-in tournament race even though Zion Williamson has yet to play a game this season.

Rod Walker: Willie Green has created unique culture that was on full display in victory over Rockets

Willie Green says he’s never seen anything like it.

Is that where we are? If so, Adam Silver couldn’t be happier. The entire idea of creating a Play-In Tournament was to prevent the relentless sink to the bottom that ensued among teams that couldn’t land in the top eight in their conference. With two more spots in the standings that were plausibly “postseason appearances,” suddenly only the very worst teams have a good excuse to punt the last two months of the season.

Ingram scores 26, surging Pelicans top Rockets 110-97

NEW ORLEANS -- — Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans acknowledged that the emotions that came with losing teammates they care about personally in a significant trade might have contributed to a slow start against the reeling Houston Rockets.

