Pelicans News Around the Web (2-9-2021)
Pelicans starting five spearheading recent success vs. quality opposition
By now, this should be familiar territory for Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball. For a second straight season, the New Orleans Pelicans’ starting lineup is clicking at a rate that makes it one of the most effective in the NBA.See More»
Kushner: Pelicans quiet trade rumors with recent success despite temptation of reset
As the New Orleans Pelicans stumbled around and slid down the Western Conference standings, the flashing red light to blow up this roster was a beckoning call. Pleas to pivot toward the future could be heard via siren wail.See More»
Steven Adams and Zion Williamson are the NBA's strongest tag team
THE ONLY THING standing between Zion Williamson and the rim was Steven Adams.See More»
