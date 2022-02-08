Pelicans News Around the Web (2-8-2022)

Garrett Temple questionable for Tuesday game vs. Rockets

New Orleans was recently forced to shuffle its starting lineup due to injuries, but settled back into its most common first unit Sunday in a win over Houston. The Pelicans are still awaiting the return of a couple key reserves.

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Brandon Ingram focusing on playoffs over individual awards

He’s been an All-Star before. He’s averaged 20-plus points every year since he arrived in New Orleans.

How NBA’s trade landscape keeps shifting, and get on the Chet Holmgren train: Hollinger’s Week That Was

When they woke up the morning of Jan. 30, Utah’s front office was plotting one set of different decisions. By the time the night ended, they were eyeballing completely different scenarios.

2022 NBA trade deadline buzz: Feb. 8 edition

The latest rumblings and reported deals as the Feb. 10 trade deadline draws closer.

Six-game home-stand gives hot Pelicans opportunity to strengthen their playoff position

The New Orleans Pelicans have moved into 10th place in the Western Conference.

Brandon Ingram named Western Conference Player of the Week

The NBA announced earlier this afternoon that Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played between Jan. 31-Feb. 6.

