Pelicans News Around the Web (2-7-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 120, Rockets 107

New Orleans is beginning to win games regardless of which starting lineup it uses. The Pelicans are starting to win road games regardless of the venue.

Brandon Ingram carries Pelicans to third straight win

HOUSTON — The last time the New Orleans Pelicans visited Houston, Brandon Ingram scored 40 points. The All-Star forward was spectacular, but he received little help, and the Pelicans lost.

Ingram has 33 to lead Pelicans to 120-107 win over Rockets

HOUSTON -- — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans used a big third quarter to take control of the game and get a 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

New Orleans faces Houston, aims for 4th straight win

Houston Rockets (15-38, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (21-32, 10th in the Western Conference)

Brandon Ingram said he's not thinking about All-Star snub: 'I have another goal in mind: winning'

HOUSTON — On Thursday, the NBA All-Star reserves were announced, and Brandon Ingram did not make the cut. In the games the New Orleans Pelicans have played since then, Ingram has pieced together two of the most complete efforts of his career.

Brandon Ingram’s maturation is helping Pelicans revitalize their postseason hopes: ‘He’s otherworldly talented’

HOUSTON — At the start of his career, Brandon Ingram’s biggest strengths would often turn into his biggest weaknesses at the worst times.