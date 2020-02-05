Pelicans News Around the Web (2-5-2020)

Postgame wrap: Bucks 120, Pelicans 108

Bucks (43-7), Pelicans (20-31)

Giannis has 34 points, 17 rebounds; Bucks top Pels 120-108

NEW ORLEANS -- Giannis Antetokounmpo had the strength and savvy to outshine rookie sensation Zion Williamson in the latest double-digit triumph for the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Zion Williamson has 'a bright future' after Bucks' win

NEW ORLEANS -- Before Tuesday night's matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New Orleans Pelicans, each coach warned that the game wasn't just reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo against No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson.

As NBA trade deadline approaches, how likely is a Jrue Holiday deal?

With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, the rumor mill has started to swirl. At five games back of the eighth seed, the Pelicans could either stand pat and try to make the playoffs or do a deal that would effectively end their postseason hopes but set them up down the road.

Report: Pelicans remain 'content' with Jrue Holiday ahead of trade deadline

With Thursday's 2 p.m. trade deadline closing in, the New Orleans Pelicans remain "content" with Jrue Holiday on their roster. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that "the kind of overwhelming offer it would take to pry Holiday hasn’t surfaced in the marketplace."

Zion Williamson struggles against Bucks’ length as Pelicans lose to NBA’s best team

One hundred battering rams would have trouble breaking through the interior of Milwaukee’s defense. The Bucks not only allow the fewest shots at the rim in the NBA; they allow the lowest field goal percentage at the rim, too.

Zion Williamson's rip on Giannis leaves impression in loss to Bucks: 'He's a beast'

Zion Williamson's habit of ripping rebounds from opponents has more in common with a “Mortal Kombat“ finishing move than a basketball play, but it was the name on the receiving end Tuesday night that made this one special.

Walker: Zion Williamson's high school teacher remembers the poet and the basketball star

Just two years ago, Zion Williamson was a 17-year old high school senior sitting in Bill Pell's creative writing class at Spartanburg Day School.