Pelicans News Around the Web (2-4-2022)

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Nickeil Alexander-Walker emphasis on driving improves offense

When “literally everybody” provides the same advice on the basketball floor, it can make it easier to follow through on that recommendation. That may have been the case recently for New Orleans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who’s seen a major spike in his free throw attempts, after being urged to attack the basket. That helps him use his above-average size for a guard and often-ambidextrous finishing ability around the rim. Over the past six games, the 6-foot-6 Alexander-Walker has averaged 15.0 points and 3.7 foul shots, big increases from his prior stats. The Virginia Tech product shot 71 free throws in his first 42 appearances this season, compared to 22 over the six-game span.

Willy Hernangomez, Garrett Temple out, Josh Hart questionable for Friday at Denver

New Orleans’ second unit played a vital role Tuesday in erasing a 15-point second-half deficit at Detroit, allowing the Pelicans to even their record at 1-1 on a road trip against Central Division opponents. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, two members of that group will not be available to play Friday at Denver in the team’s third road game of this week. Willy Hernangomez and Garrett Temple were placed in health and safety protocols and are listed as out on Thursday afternoon’s official injury update by the team.

Pelicans NBA trade deadline proposals: Who says no?

With the NBA trade deadline a week away, trade machines will be working overtime the next few days as people figure out how to put their teams in the best position for the second half of the season.