Pelicans News Around the Web (2-4-2021)

The New Orleans bench looks quite a bit different than it did even a few days ago, but the formula for effective play by the Pelicans remained mostly the same Wednesday, featuring a heavy dose of scoring punch from their starting forwards.

One-quarter of the way into the regular season, the New Orleans Pelicans’ attempt to transform from run-and-gun to rugged has gone about as poorly as possible.

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 123-101 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

NEW ORLEANS -- — Zion Williamson punctuated a 28-point performance with a soaring, one-handed alley-oop jam during a decisive fourth-quarter surge, and the New Orleans Pelicans soundly defeated the Phoenix Suns 123-101 on Wednesday night.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram can score for New Orleans Pelicans, but now they're starting to lead on defense too

For New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy, what he saw from Zion Williamson on Wednesday night was unlike anything he had seen from the 20-year-old so far this season.