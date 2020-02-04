Pelicans News Around the Web (2-4-2020)

Kushner: Savior or not, Pelicans have to run the ball through Zion

Zion is the future.

Pelicans trade tiers: Which deals make the most sense? Will there be any at all?

The Pelicans aren’t the typical team looking to buy at this point in the NBA calendar, but adding a piece like Zion Williamson to the mix would be enough to change the perspective of any team in their position.

NBA trade talk and what might happen before the deadline

The fun thing about the trade deadline is that it's a deadline -- which spurs activity. Just when you think it's barren, seven trades come across Woj's Twitter feed in a two-minute span.