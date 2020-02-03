Pelicans News Around the Web (2-3-2020)

Postgame wrap: Rockets 117, Pelicans 109

HOUSTON – The diagnosis for what went wrong in Sunday’s loss was remarkably easy to pinpoint. New Orleans approached a season high by committing 23 turnovers, leading to 29 Houston points. Despite holding a lead for long stretches of the Southwest Division matchup, the Pelicans couldn’t overcome those miscues, seeing their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Sloppy Pelicans commit 23 turnovers as three-game winning streak comes to an end in Houston

HOUSTON — The Pelicans have played bully ball since Zion Williamson returned to the lineup a week and a half ago. Going into Sunday’s matinee game, they ranked first in offensive rebounding percentage since their high-flying rookie began occupying the frontcourt spot in between Brandon Ingram and Derrick Favors.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry 'disappointed' as offense stagnates late in Houston

HOUSTON — The Pelicans are at their best when the basketball is zipping all over the court. When they get in a groove, the ball flies ahead in transition and then moves side to side. They average 311.8 passes per game, the second-most in the NBA.

Harden's 40 leads Rockets over Pelicans 117-109

HOUSTON -- Houston coach Mike D'Antoni has been around James Harden long enough to know that he'd eventually snap out of his shooting slump.

Coach Alvin Gentry says Pelicans need to get better at finding Zion Williamson

HOUSTON -- In the early part of his NBA career, New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson has proved to be a force down in the post area.