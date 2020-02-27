Pelicans News Around the Web (2-27-2020)
New Orleans forward pairing continues to shine, totals 63 points in L.A.
LOS ANGELES – One is a multi-dimensional scorer, able to damage defenses from every area of the floor. He’s only 22. The other is a physical marvel, athletic enough to sky over everyone, but also strong enough to bully his way to the hoop in the low post. He’s only 19.See More»
Pelicans assign Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Erie Bayhawks
The New Orleans Pelicans have assigned rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League.See More»
On a big stage against a big opponent, Zion Williamson played his game
LOS ANGELES — The semicircle surrounding Zion Williamson after his first game at Staples Center was six deep in all directions. The media attention Williamson attracted following a 29-point outing in a hard-fought loss to the Lakers was intense but nothing new. Spotlights — or more accurately — smart phones have been trained on Williamson since he was 16.See More»
Walker: Zion Williamson, just 13 games in, continues to show he can live up to hype
The sample size is small.See More»
