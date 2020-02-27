Pelicans News Around the Web (2-27-2020)

New Orleans forward pairing continues to shine, totals 63 points in L.A.

LOS ANGELES – One is a multi-dimensional scorer, able to damage defenses from every area of the floor. He’s only 22. The other is a physical marvel, athletic enough to sky over everyone, but also strong enough to bully his way to the hoop in the low post. He’s only 19.

Pelicans assign Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Erie Bayhawks

The New Orleans Pelicans have assigned rookie guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League.

On a big stage against a big opponent, Zion Williamson played his game

LOS ANGELES — The semicircle surrounding Zion Williamson after his first game at Staples Center was six deep in all directions. The media attention Williamson attracted following a 29-point outing in a hard-fought loss to the Lakers was intense but nothing new. Spotlights — or more accurately — smart phones have been trained on Williamson since he was 16.

Walker: Zion Williamson, just 13 games in, continues to show he can live up to hype

