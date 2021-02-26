Pelicans News Around the Web (2-26-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Bucks 129, Pelicans 125

Lonzo Ball couldn’t miss. For stretches of Thursday’s game, neither could Eric Bledsoe. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson soared his way to a career-best first half. Still, it wasn’t quite enough to prevail, while facing one of the NBA’s most high-powered offenses.

Zion Williamson, Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a show in Pelicans' narrow loss to Bucks

The NBA’s two most productive interior scorers faced off Thursday night on national TV, and they put on a show.

Kushner: The New Orleans Pelicans have found an identity as a high-scoring team

The New Orleans Pelicans are polarized.

Antetokounmpo scores 38 as Bucks outlast Pelicans 129-125

MILWAUKEE -- — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, Khris Middleton added 31 and the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans 129-125 on Thursday night.

NBA Star Index: Zion Williamson's passing is putting defenders in an impossible pickle

Welcome back to the NBA Star Index -- a weekly gauge of the players who are most controlling the buzz around the league. Reminder: Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing. It simply means that you're capturing the NBA world's attention. This column will run every week through the end of the regular season. This week we focus solely on first-time All-Star Zion Williamson.

Zion Williamson Is a Playmaking Wrecking Ball

KOC breaks down Zion’s evolution as a playmaking big, how increased pick-and-roll usage is impacting the Pelicans’ offense, and what he’ll need to improve upon in order for New Orleans to make a playoff run