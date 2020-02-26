Pelicans News Around the Web (2-26-2020)

Postgame wrap: Lakers 118, Pelicans 109

Lakers (44-12), Pelicans (25-33)

LeBron James outduels Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson as Pelicans come up short in LA

LOS ANGELES — There are only a handful of NBA players who are capable of brilliance on so-so nights, the kind who post monster numbers and give their team a chance to win even when they’re operating below an “A” level.

Lakers’ first look at Zion Williamson sets up possible playoff clash

LOS ANGELES — On an off-night amid a Lakers road trip last season, LeBron James, a pair of close associates and two teammates took a 35-minute flight from Philadelphia to Charlottesville, Va., to watch Duke play Virginia in a showdown of top-five programs.

LeBron's 40 bests Zion, sends Lakers past Pelicans 118-109

LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James sees a long, prosperous future ahead of Zion Williamson and the up-tempo New Orleans Pelicans.

LeBron James' 40-point night accompanied by high praise for Zion Williamson

LOS ANGELES -- After treating the crowd at Staples Center to a season-high 40 points in his first matchup against star rookie Zion Williamson, LeBron James strolled to the bench in the final moments of his team's 118-109 win and enjoyed a treat of his own: some Red Vines candy.

A day after Staples Center ceremony, Alvin Gentry remembers Kobe Bryant the competitor

LOS ANGELES — Even in the heat of battle, Alvin Gentry couldn’t help but admire Kobe Bryant’s bottomless will.

Kushner: Zion vs. Anthony Davis for the first time. And it's a massive matchup for the Pelicans.

The past meets the future, in the present.

When AD met Zion: A glimpse at New Orleans’ basketball past and future

LOS ANGELES — A Zion Williamson layup inherently is a little disappointing. It’s a frozen-yogurt finish; a treat, but not the one you craved. You come to see the Pelicans rookie ransack the rack, not lay the ball over the rim.

A LeBron versus Zion playoff series would be ratings gold, but the rest of the West won’t go quietly

Can you imagine the smile on Adam Silver’s face if this actually happens?