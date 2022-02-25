Pelicans News Around the Web (2-25-2022)

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: Devonte’ Graham remaining in role as spark off bench

After Devonte’ Graham started each of the first 54 games he played this season, the initial returns were promising Feb. 17, when he came off the bench for the first time. The fourth-year pro reached double digits in scoring for the first time since Feb. 10 by dropping in 12 points on 4/6 shooting vs. Dallas. In his previous three appearances, Graham shot a combined 2/15 from the field.

Larry Nance Jr. spoke to New Orleans media members for the first time Thursday, expressing his excitement about coming to the Crescent City, but he’ll need to remain patient before he can get back on the practice or game floor. “Hopefully a few more weeks,” Nance said, when asked about when he might be ready to put on a Pelicans uniform for the first time.

It took more than a week and a half, but CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson were able to connect.

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Now that the All-Star break has passed, the Pelicans returned to New Orleans on Thursday to prepare for tonight’s road matchup with the Phoenix Suns as the regular season resumes.

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum would like you to know that he has spoken to Zion Williamson, they will talk again next week and he is there for his injured teammate. At practice on Thursday, McCollum spoke up for Williamson, five days after telling a TNT panel at All-Star weekend that they hadn't spoken after McCollum's trade to New Orleans.

