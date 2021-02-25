Pelicans News Around the Web (2-25-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Pistons 118

Dallas’ Rick Carlisle described a recent Mavericks-Pelicans game as a “pillow fight” defensively, a label that was apt for Wednesday’s Pelicans-Pistons tilt for three quarters.

New Orleans Pelicans announce second half of 2020-2021 regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the second half of their 72-game regular season schedule for the 2020-2021 campaign, presented by SeatGeek. The Pelicans will begin play after the All-Star break with a three-game home stand with matchups against Minnesota on Thursday, March 11, Cleveland on Friday, March 12 and the LA Clippers on Sunday, March 14, followed by a three-game road trip with two games in Portland (March 16, 18) and a stop in Denver (March 21).

Ten Pelicans games to watch in the second half of 2020-21

Normally when Pelicans.com previews the release of the team’s NBA schedule, the list of top games to watch leans heavily toward matchups vs. marquee opponents, or contests featured on national television.

Marathon and a sprint: Pelicans will play 36 games in 67 days in second half of regular season

This NBA season is equal parts marathon and sprint.

New Orleans Pelicans second-half schedule released: See dates, times, TV for all 36 games

The New Orleans Pelicans still have business to attend to as the first half of the 2020-'21 season winds down, but they now know where they'll pick back up for the stretch run.

Zion and Brandon Ingram, Pelicans' All-Star forwards, steal the show in win over Pistons

When he builds up a head of steam, the wise decision is often to get out of the way.

Zion Williamson leads Pelicans past Pistons, 128-118

NEW ORLEANS -- — Zion Williamson scored 32 points in his first game since being named a first-time All-Star, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Detroit Pistons 128-118 on Wednesday night.

Partnership between Pelicans' All-Star forwards Zion, Brandon Ingram 'has come a long way'

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-118 win over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

This Zion Williamson superstar leap is astounding

When the Western Conference coaches voted earlier this week to make Zion Williamson the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to play in an All-Star Game, they were confirming something that's been obvious over the past month: The No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft is making the leap to stardom.

Pelicans Sign Sindarius Thornwell to 10-Day Contract

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team has signed guard Sindarius Thornwell to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.