Pelicans News Around the Web (2-24-2021)

Steven Adams probable for Detroit game

Steven Adams has missed the previous two games due to injury, but New Orleans’ starting center practiced Tuesday and has been upgraded on the team’s official update. Adams (right ankle sprain) is listed as probable to play Wednesday vs. Detroit.

Lonzo Ball’s February improvement features more free throws, three-point accuracy

You can watch the game tape, or ask the player himself, but there may be no better piece of evidence to illustrate the difference in Lonzo Ball’s offensive approach lately than this eye-opening statistic: The guard has attempted 23 free throws over a dozen February games, after taking just three in 10 January contests.

Zion Williamson selected to 2021 NBA All-Star Game

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced earlier this evening that second-year Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been named to the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, March 7.

Kushner: Zion's first All-Star appearance was expected, but it shouldn't be taken lightly

Zion Williamson is an All-Star.

Zion Williamson, amid dominant offensive season for Pelicans, named to first All-Star Game

Crunch-time offense has been a puzzle that has confounded the New Orleans Pelicans this season. On Sunday, down one point with 6.9 seconds remaining in regulation, Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy came up with an elegant solution: Get the ball to Zion Williamson in the middle of the floor.

With Zion Williamson, Pelicans now own NBA's longest streak of All-Star Game appearances

The New Orleans Pelicans has been a team full of changes the past few seasons, but there's been at least one constant: The All-Star Game.

Pelicans phenom Zion Williamson named to 2021 NBA all-star team

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been picked for the 2021 NBA Western Conference All-Star Team.

Top 10 performances so far of 2020-21 for Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson

Like his rookie campaign, Zion Williamson’s second NBA season has included numerous highlight-reel plays and various significant statistical achievements that only he may be capable of producing.