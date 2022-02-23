Pelicans News Around the Web (2-23-2022)

NBA Rookie of the Year Ladder: Can Anyone Catch Evan Mobley?

The newest additions to the NBA galaxy shone bright at All-Star Weekend.

Scott Kushner: Zion Williamson has chosen not to quiet the noise surrounding Pelicans

Zion Williamson is invisible.

JJ Redick slams Pelicans star Zion Williamson for being a 'detached teammate'

Zion Williamson has been uncommunicative with his New Orleans Pelicans teammates while he’s been away from the team rehabilitating his fractured right foot.

Guillory: If Zion Williamson wants the noise to stop, his actions need to start matching his words

Since entering the NBA, Zion Williamson has never been overly talkative in his conversations with the media. He often finds a few sentences he feels comfortable sharing, and he does all he can to avoid straying from that message.

Zion Williamson ripped by former New Orleans Pelicans teammate JJ Redick for not being a better teammate

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been absent from the court this season because of a foot injury, but according to JJ Redick, Williamson has been absent as a teammate his entire time in the NBA.

Redick speaks truth on unfortunate Zion Williamson situation with Pelicans

Zion Williamson basically fell into the laps of the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019 thanks to the NBA Draft Lottery.

Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum Spoke over ASG Weekend After Pelicans, Blazers Trade

Breathe easy, New Orleans Pelicans fans.