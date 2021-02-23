Pelicans News Around the Web (2-23-2021)

Sean Kelley on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - February 22, 2021

ESPN's Sean Kelley, who called Sunday's game on ESPN Radio, joins Daniel Sallerson to recap the Pelicans 24-pt comeback against the Boston Celtics.

The number of fans allowed to attend New Orleans Pelicans games is going up once again.

The New Orleans Pelicans will increase capacity to 2,700 fans beginning Wednesday, February 24 when the team hosts the Detroit Pistons at the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans Pelicans waive reserve wing Sindarius Thornwell: source

The New Orleans Pelicans are waiving Sindarius Thornwell, a team source said.

Pelicans' Steven Adams is a full-time NBA center and part-time worm farmer

Not long after he moved to New Orleans, Steven Adams got his worm farm up and running.