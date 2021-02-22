Pelicans News Around the Web (2-22-2021)
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 120, Celtics 115 (OT)
New Orleans erased a 24-point second-half deficit, posting one of its best victories of 2020-21 – and without a doubt, its most dramatic – overtaking Boston in overtime Sunday.
Pelicans complete 24-point comeback — largest in franchise history — to knock off Celtics
In their past two games, the Pelicans have been victims of late comebacks. On Wednesday, they watched their 15-point lead against the Trail Blazers go down the drain. On Friday, they led by 11 going into the fourth quarter before getting run out of the gym by the Suns.
Pelicans hopeful historic comeback win vs. Celtics can ignite lackluster season
With the hole the Pelicans dug for themselves over the past few weeks, just about any win seems significant these days.
Pelicans rally from 24 down, top Celtics 120-115 in overtime
NEW ORLEANS -- — Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson took what they hope will be meaningful steps in turning the New Orleans Pelicans' season around, combining decisively to produce pivotal plays during a memorable comeback.
New Orleans Pelicans' defense caps largest comeback in franchise history in win over Boston Celtics
NEW ORLEANS -- Coming off the heels of a historic collapse on Friday night, things once again looked like they were trending in the wrong direction for the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon.
