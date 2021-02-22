Pelicans News Around the Web (2-22-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 120, Celtics 115 (OT)

New Orleans erased a 24-point second-half deficit, posting one of its best victories of 2020-21 – and without a doubt, its most dramatic – overtaking Boston in overtime Sunday.

In their past two games, the Pelicans have been victims of late comebacks. On Wednesday, they watched their 15-point lead against the Trail Blazers go down the drain. On Friday, they led by 11 going into the fourth quarter before getting run out of the gym by the Suns.

With the hole the Pelicans dug for themselves over the past few weeks, just about any win seems significant these days.

NEW ORLEANS -- — Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson took what they hope will be meaningful steps in turning the New Orleans Pelicans' season around, combining decisively to produce pivotal plays during a memorable comeback.

NEW ORLEANS -- Coming off the heels of a historic collapse on Friday night, things once again looked like they were trending in the wrong direction for the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon.