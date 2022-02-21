Pelicans News Around the Web (2-21-2022)

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, New Orleans Pelicans both hoping for a return to normalcy

CLEVELAND — The time between the 2019 All-Star Game in Chicago and this year’s rendition in Cleveland were intensely challenging for the NBA.

NBA salary-cap projections: What can each team afford to offer free agents in the 2022 offseason?

While the 2022 NBA trade deadline was unusually eventful, it also served a more common purpose of clarifying the upcoming offseason as teams moved closer to or further from contention. That makes this a particularly good time to take a snapshot of where things stand for this summer, though it is important to note that teams’ situations can still change through extensions (like the one the Timberwolves and Patrick Beverley struck after the deadline) and the draft lottery, since the top picks have much higher starting salaries.

NBA Power Rankings, Week 19: Where all 30 teams stand at the All-Star break

With the conclusion of Sunday night's All-Star game in Cleveland, the NBA is officially on break until Thursday. As the league-leading Phoenix Suns have built a 6.5-game lead over the second place Golden State Warriors in the West, the East race continues to be tight.

The NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, ranked: Where 76 basketball legends check in on our list

NBA All-Star Weekend was a showcase of today's superstars, but it was also a celebration of the best players throughout 75 years of league history.

NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard, More Eyed by Execs for Trade Demand

Plans are reportedly in place around the NBA for teams to chase the next star who is unhappy with his situation.