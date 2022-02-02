Pelicans News Around the Web (2-2-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 111, Pistons 101

Brandon Ingram was back on the floor Tuesday after a five-game injury absence and looked a lot like the player who was a 2020 All-Star, but New Orleans’ second- and third-leading scorers experienced a rough shooting night in the Motor City. Fortunately for the Pelicans, a large contingent of reserves delivered when they were needed most.

Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Pistons (2/1/22)

A look at three key numbers related to Tuesday’s game at Little Caesars Arena between New Orleans and Detroit (6 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM):

Brandon Ingram scores 26 points in return as Pelicans snap losing streak against Pistons

The New Orleans Pelicans rolled into Detroit, the hometown of coach Willie Green, worn out but with their leading scorer back in the lineup.

Ingram has 26, Pelicans rally for 111-101 win over Pistons

DETROIT -- — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons 111-101 on Tuesday night.

Herbert Jones selected to participate in 2022 All-Star Clorox Rising Stars

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today that Pelicans rookie Herbert Jones has been selected to participate in the 2022 All-Star Clorox Rising Stars, which will be held on Feb. 18th at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland as part of NBA All-Star 2022. The event will be televised on TNT at 8 p.m. CT.

Pelicans rookie Herb Jones named to NBA Rising Stars Challenge

Herb Jones, the New Orleans Pelicans rookie who leads all first-year players in steals and is second in blocks, was named to the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge on Tuesday.

Cole Huff’s NBA Notebook: Why the Wizards are struggling, plus spotlighting some unheralded rookies like Ayo Dosunmu, Herb Jones

In this week’s column, you’re in store for a Washington Wizards discussion, some rookie praise, and some words about the All-Star starters and reserves. Feel free to join the discussion in the comments section. Enjoy!

Trey Murphy's clutch fourth-quarter 3 helps Pelicans snap losing streak against Pistons

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Trey Murphy performed well at NBA Summer League and in the preseason, but the first half of the regular season was a reminder of the gulf between the season's prelude and the games that truly count.