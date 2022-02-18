Pelicans News Around the Web (2-18-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Mavericks 125, Pelicans 118

A monumental performance by Dallas All-Star guard Luka Doncic was followed by a momentous comeback attempt by New Orleans on Thursday. Doncic and Dallas ultimately had just enough to hold off the Pelicans and prevail.

At the end of the first quarter, Luka Doncic stepped back and let a jumper fly from 27 feet.

The Pelicans are eyeing the Play-In Tournament. Here are 4 questions they must answer to have a shot at the playoffs

The first 59 games of this season have felt like a never-ending saga for the New Orleans Pelicans. There’s the ongoing drama around Zion Williamson, the 3-16 start, the injuries, the squad’s evolution in December and then, ultimately, the CJ McCollum acquisition.

NEW ORLEANS -- — As Luka Doncic finished fielding questions about his latest highlight-filled, high-scoring performance, a Dallas staff member told him to enjoy the All-Star break.

Pelicans are a better team for the stretch run despite losing home-stand

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans had what looked like a bad home-stand just before the All-Star Break.