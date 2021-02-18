Pelicans News Around the Web (2-18-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Trail Blazers 126, Pelicans 124

Portland and New Orleans entered Wednesday’s matchup with very similar statistical profiles, but the Trail Blazers had been better in crunch time than the Pelicans in 2020-21. That season trend continued in nearly identical fashion, as Portland pulled out a victory in the final seconds.

Damian Lillard's late-game heroics sink Pelicans in deflating home loss

In 2½ decades in the NBA, Terry Stotts has rarely experienced weather as bad as what he’s dealt with on the Trail Blazers’ three-game road trip. The only event that was comparable to navigating the snow storms that are blanketing the south, he said, was a New York City blizzard.

Lillard has 43, go-ahead score as Blazers edge Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS -- — By necessity, Damian Lillard has played hero ball so often this season that it’s difficult to be awed by another sterling performance.

Zion Williamson, just 50 games into his NBA career, showing he can handle lofty expectations

It's easy to forget sometimes just how young Zion Williamson is.

Zion Williamson makes NBA history in first 50 career games

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson etched an entry into NBA history on Tuesday in leading his team to a 144-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.