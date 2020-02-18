Pelicans News Around the Web (2-18-2020)

Kushner: Pelicans wingman Josh Hart stepping into role as workhorse

Josh Hart needed a new way to get into a rhythm.

How great is Zion Williamson's NBA superstar ceiling?

What has Zion Williamson's first taste of NBA action shown us about the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft?

Zion Williamson’s awe-inspiring NBA explosion is just beginning

The hype was supposed to be too high, even unfair. Zion Williamson missed 44 games. He wasn’t in top basketball condition. It was going to take him time to find his way, to adjust to the best league in the world.