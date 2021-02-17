Pelicans News Around the Web (2-17-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 144, Grizzlies 113

There were no lineup changes for New Orleans, but plenty of other things looked much different Tuesday, and that was a very good thing.

Kushner: Pelicans reach tipping point, need major shakeup on defense after pitiful Pistons loss

With the New Orleans Pelicans looking up from the bottom of the Western Conference standings, it’s a challenging time to see the upside amidst the wreckage.

The New Orleans Pelicans' offense has taken off with Zion Williamson as its engine

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans' 144-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Williamson strong inside, Pelicans trounce Grizzlies 144-113

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — When Zion Williamson mixes up his game, the New Orleans Pelicans can be tough to stop.