Pelicans News Around the Web (2-16-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Grizzlies 121, Pelicans 109

Memphis did not have All-Star point guard Ja Morant in the lineup Tuesday, but the Grizzlies still brought plenty of quickness and aggressiveness to the Smoothie King Center hardwood. New Orleans experienced first-hand what many NBA teams have come to understand this season – even shorthanded, the Grizzlies are a formidable foe.

CJ McCollum gets little help as Pelicans lose to Grizzlies, who were missing Ja Morant

In the handful of games Ja Morant has missed this season, the Memphis Grizzlies have been an elite team.

Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

NEW ORLEANS -- — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with nine assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games.

Doncic and the Mavericks take on the Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks (34-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-35, 11th in the Western Conference)