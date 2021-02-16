Pelicans News Around the Web (2-16-2021)

Josh Hart probable to play Tuesday at Memphis

It’s been a tough road trip for New Orleans so far, but the Pelicans have a chance to post an important victory Tuesday, when they visit Southwest Division counterpart Memphis (6:30 p.m., Fox Sports New Orleans, TNT, 100.3 FM). Josh Hart is the lone Pelicans player listed on this afternoon’s official injury list; he is probable with low back spasms.

As the 3-pointers continue to rain from every direction, the Pelicans seem to be running out of answers for their porous defense.