Pelicans News Around the Web (2-15-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 120, Raptors 90

Most NBA teams are downsizing these days, but New Orleans has often gone the other way lately, relying on a two-big lineup featuring Jonas Valanciunas and Jaxson Hayes. Facing a Toronto team that relies heavily on athleticism and small lineups, the Pelicans’ jumbo combination made the Raptors pay for that size disadvantage, dominating points in the paint (50-36) en route to a one-sided win. The 30-point margin was New Orleans’ largest of 2021-22, with the previous most being a 25-point triumph over Washington on Thanksgiving Eve.

CJ McCollum scores 23 points as Pelicans get blowout win over Raptors

Devonte’ Graham’s scoreless streak was in danger of reaching seven quarters before the ball got swung to him on the left wing late in the second quarter.

Willie Green says finding right lineup combinations around his stars 'something we have to figure out'

CJ McCollum is a professional scorer.

McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

NEW ORLEANS -- — CJ McCollum's first victory with New Orleans was one of the Pelicans' most dominant performances of the season.

Memphis puts road win streak on the line against New Orleans

Memphis Grizzlies (40-18, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-34, 11th in the Western Conference)

Pelicans working to reclaim ‘point-five’ mentality after CJ McCollum addition

No matter what happens over the next two months, Nov. 24 will probably go down as the most significant date of the season for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans 'won' the 2019 draft lottery with Zion. Why are they behind Ja Morant and Memphis?

In 2019, a pair of small-market teams from the South finished first and second in the NBA’s draft lottery.