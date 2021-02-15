Pelicans News Around the Web (2-15-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pistons 123, Pelicans 112

By the end of the third quarter Sunday, New Orleans needed a spark, but it had nothing to do with putting the ball in the basket.

Pelicans keep sinking after loss to lowly Pistons, their third straight

Following Friday’s loss in Dallas, Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy called his team’s defense “abysmal.” He called it “abhorrent.” He didn’t mince words after New Orleans scored 130 points but still suffered a blowout loss.

After third straight loss, Stan Van Gundy 'will have to take a look' at shaking up rotation

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans' 123-112 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday.

After another disappointing defensive effort, Stan Van Gundy mulls changes to Pelicans' rotation

Steven Adams’ reaction said it all.

Mason Plumlee has triple-double, helps Pistons beat Pelicans

DETROIT -- — Mason Plumlee was closing in on his first career triple-double. He realizes individual stats can be a distraction during a game, but this was a special circumstance.