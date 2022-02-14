Posted: Feb 14, 2022

Pelicans News Around the Web (2-14-2022)

Three Pelicans listed as out for Monday home game vs. Toronto Raptors

Three New Orleans Pelicans with longer-term injuries remain listed as out for Monday's home game vs. the Toronto Raptors (31-24), including guard Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), forward Larry Nance Jr. (right knee soreness) and forward Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

See More»

Toronto faces New Orleans, looks for 6th straight road win

Toronto Raptors (31-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-34, 11th in the Western Conference)

See More»

NBA Power Rankings, Week 18: Where all 30 teams stand after a wild 2022 trade deadline

Thursday's trade deadline is in the books, and the NBA looks quite a bit different entering this week than it did to start the last. The Philadelphia 76ers can finally move on from the Ben Simmons saga, adding a former MVP alongside Joel Embiid.

See More»
Tags
Pelicans, Raptors, NBA, new orleans

Related Content

Pelicans

Raptors

NBA

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter