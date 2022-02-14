Pelicans News Around the Web (2-14-2022)

Three Pelicans listed as out for Monday home game vs. Toronto Raptors

Three New Orleans Pelicans with longer-term injuries remain listed as out for Monday's home game vs. the Toronto Raptors (31-24), including guard Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), forward Larry Nance Jr. (right knee soreness) and forward Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

Toronto faces New Orleans, looks for 6th straight road win

Toronto Raptors (31-24, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-34, 11th in the Western Conference)

