Pelicans News Around the Web (2-14-2020)

Postgame wrap: Thunder 123, Pelicans 118

Thunder (33-22), Pelicans (23-32)

With Brandon Ingram in main event and three rookies in Rising Stars, Pelicans will be well-represented at All-Star Weekend

Giannis Antetokounmpo almost made it through his All-Star picks last week before he briefly stumbled.

In 567 career games before Thursday, Steven Adams never made a 3. The Thunder’s gargantuan 7-foot center had only attempted a grand total of 11 in seven seasons. But with time winding down in the first half, that changed.

NEW ORLEANS -- The veteran savvy of Danilo Gallinari and Chris Paul helped Oklahoma City withstand the latest stirring performance by Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson.

NEW ORLEANS -- Alvin Gentry had seen enough. The players had seen enough. Management had seen enough. A change needed to be made.

