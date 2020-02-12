Pelicans News Around the Web (2-12-2020)

Postgame wrap: Pelicans 138, Trail Blazers 117

Pelicans (23-31), Trail Blazers (25-30)

Zion goes for new career-high as Pelicans steamroll Trail Blazers at home

To say Zion Williamson has hit the ground running during the start to his NBA career is putting it lightly. The No. 1 overall pick looks like he’s being propelled by an invisible slingshot.

Williamson's 31 points pushes Pelicans past Blazers, 138-117

NEW ORLEANS -- Zion Williamson has recorded his first 30-point performance just nine games into his NBA career.

Walker: Pelicans' Swin Cash not only hall of fame player, but also 'hall of fame human being'

Swin Cash's basketball résumé as a player speaks for itself.

Huge Zion Williamson banner near Smoothie King Center ripped in half by storm

The same storms that caused scaffolding to fall over at the Four Seasons construction site Wednesday in New Orleans also damaged the enormous Zion Williamson banner that hangs outside Smoothie King Center.

Zion Williamson is already a transformative force; Pelicans say he's not even scratching the surface

A simple jab step left was all it took to freeze Trevor Ariza. The Trail Blazers’ veteran forward might as well have been a snowman as Williamson exploded past him and flushed a two-handed dunk.

‘I didn’t expect to do nothing like this’: Zion Williamson’s dominance has already become the norm in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — While much of the NBA marveled at yet another stellar performance from Zion Williamson in just his ninth game as a pro, the New Orleans Pelicans responded to it with a collective shrug.

Pelicans' Zion Williamson scores 31 in 28 minutes: I expect to make an impact, but 'nothing like this'

NEW ORLEANS -- It caught Zion Williamson a little off guard to see what he's been able to do so far in his short career for the New Orleans Pelicans.