Pelicans News Around the Web (2-11-2022)

Panzura postgame wrap: Heat 112, Pelicans 97

CJ McCollum has proven repeatedly to be one of the NBA’s premier mid-range and long-range shooters over an accomplished nine-year NBA career, but in his New Orleans debut Thursday, he couldn’t quite find a rhythm. The same was true for his team, which struggled from the field and beyond the arc. Despite battling back several times from a deficit, the Pelicans couldn’t overcome a below average shooting performance, losing to East-leading Miami.

Pelicans excited about what trade additions bring to team already playing winning basketball

A team that was already on a very encouraging trajectory didn’t necessarily need to make a big splash prior to this NBA trade deadline from a short-term perspective, but when the exact type of player it was seeking became available, the New Orleans Pelicans acted. During a press conference prior to Thursday’s home game vs. Miami, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin explained that CJ McCollum’s availability came at an ideal time for what the Pelicans hoped to add.

In New Orleans debut against Miami Heat, CJ McCollum has cold shooting night

In the second quarter, Jonas Valanciunas drove down the middle of the lane and drew two Miami Heat defenders.

Adebayo, Heat beat Pelicans 112-97 in McCollum’s NOLA debut

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry ensured that the highlight of CJ McCollum’s debut with the New Orleans Pelicans was the roar he received from the crowd during pregame introductions.

Heat snaps Pelicans win streak in McCollum debut

2022 NBA Trade Deadline Winners and Losers

The James Harden–Ben Simmons blockbuster actually happened—as did about a zillion other trades before the buzzer. We break down the best and worst of the deadline, including the new-look Sixers and Nets, the revamped Pacers, the stagnant Lakers, and more.

CJ McCollum said he was impressed by Pelicans' young talent: 'You seen B.I. play lately?'

After helping the Portland Trail Blazers reach the postseason eight years in a row, CJ McCollum said he got input on his next destination when the only organization he’d ever been a part of decided to re-tool around Damian Lillard.

CJ McCollum had some say in trade to New Orleans Pelicans, 'excited' for opportunity

METAIRIE, La. -- CJ McCollum had spent his entire NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers after being selected by the franchise with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft.

Pelicans' David Griffin said he's still not sure when Zion Williamson will be back on the court

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Dec. 16 that star forward Zion Williamson had an injection to promote healing in his right foot and would undergo another round of medical imaging in four to six weeks.

Kyrie Irving’s role in James Harden trade, and is Zion Williamson the next big name to move?: Trade deadline first thoughts

Twenty-five thoughts, for James Hardens’ career average of 25.0 points per game, on the day his trade to the 76ers for Ben Simmons and a bunch of other pieces reset the NBA’s Eastern Conference.