Pelicans News Around the Web (2-11-2021)

The Chicago Bulls are an above average, top-10 three-point shooting team this season, but on Wednesday, they shot the ball like they had prime Larry Bird, Reggie Miller and Ray Allen in uniform. Chicago sank 20-plus three-pointers through three quarters for the first time in franchise history, then began to threaten the all-time NBA record (29), before finishing 25/47.

The New Orleans Pelicans have given up some eye-popping 3-point totals this season. Last month, the Jazz hit 21 triples against them. On Jan. 30, the Rockets canned 20. Coming into Wednesday’s game, New Orleans had given up 18 or more 3s seven times.

CHICAGO -- — It was Zach LaVine and Coby White all night long. There were layups and jams, well-placed passes and 3-pointers.