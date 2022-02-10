Pelicans News Around the Web (2-10-2022)

Willy Hernangomez remains out for Thursday's game vs. Heat

Heading into Thursday's game against the Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez will remain on the sidelines. The Pelicans center is listed as out due to health and safety protocols for the fourth straight game in addition to Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

The Pelicans traded their 2022 first-round pick twice. How? Here's an explainer.

The New Orleans Pelicans are trying to thread the needle between being competitive now while still leaving avenues open to improve their roster around star forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson in the future.

Pelicans play the Heat on 4-game win streak

Miami Heat (35-20, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-32, 10th in the Western Conference)

Streaking Pelicans make bold move as winning ways, positive culture continue

2021-22 NBA rookie rankings 3.0: Herb Jones’ defense; Jonathan Kuminga’s rise; here comes Cade Cunningham

Approximately once a month, The Athletic’s NBA Draft analyst and senior writer Sam Vecenie is going to take a deep dive into the rookie class and analyze the players in the only way writers know how: with rankings. This is a ranking of the most effective rookies thus far in the NBA. It is a full-season ranking, not a power ranking.

24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Naji Marshall on start of pro career

Nothing was a given for Naji Marshall when he entered the NBA as an undrafted rookie in late 2020, with New Orleans signing him to a two-way contract. However, after initially being sidelined by a Covid diagnosis at the start of the 2020-21 season, the Xavier (Ohio) product went to the G League bubble and flourished. He closed his rookie campaign in the New Orleans rotation, then helped lead the Pelicans’ 2021 summer league squad to a perfect mark in August. The 24-year-old discussed his career so far with Pelicans.com in this week’s Q&A article:

CJ McCollum and Tony Snell are expected to suit up for the New Orleans Pelicans, their new team, on Thursday.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. will undergo right knee surgery on Friday and is expected to miss up to six weeks, sources told ESPN.

The immediate reaction to news the 22-32 Pelicans were trading for C.J. McCollum, who’s on the wrong side of 30 and due $69,135,802 the next two seasons, was understandably mostly negative.