Posted: Feb 10, 2021

Pelicans News Around the Web (2-10-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 130, Rockets 101

Having just scored a basket and-one, Josh Hart stepped to the foul line in the second quarter, but missed the free throw. No problem. The carom deflected back to Hart, who banked in a shot while being fouled again by Houston.

In Pelicans win against Rockets, Josh Hart snags a career-high 17 rebounds

It was just about the most Josh Hart sequence imaginable.

As a surprise to some, the Pelicans have a top-10 offense: What's behind their hot streak

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 130-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Hart gives Pelicans a boost in 130-101 win over Rockets

NEW ORLEANS -- — Pelicans reserve Josh Hart went from being questionable to play with back spams to scrapping for 40 minutes because of Zion Williamson's early foul trouble.

