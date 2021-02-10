Pelicans News Around the Web (2-10-2021)

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 130, Rockets 101

Having just scored a basket and-one, Josh Hart stepped to the foul line in the second quarter, but missed the free throw. No problem. The carom deflected back to Hart, who banked in a shot while being fouled again by Houston.

It was just about the most Josh Hart sequence imaginable.

Three points from the New Orleans Pelicans’ 130-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

NEW ORLEANS -- — Pelicans reserve Josh Hart went from being questionable to play with back spams to scrapping for 40 minutes because of Zion Williamson's early foul trouble.