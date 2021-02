New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams questionable for Monday's game vs. Sacramento Kings

New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams is listed as questionable for Monday's game vs. the Sacramento Kings with left calf tightness.

After 48-point quarter, Stan Van Gundy blasts Pelicans' 'defensive disposition'

The New Orleans Pelicans’ face plant inside the Walt Disney World bubble led to a chain reaction of events.