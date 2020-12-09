Pelicans News Around the Web (12-9-2020)

Pelicans sign Naji Marshall

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent Naji Marshall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

