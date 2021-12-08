Pelicans News Around the Web (12-8-2021)

Josh Hart questionable for Nuggets game Wednesday

In a Wednesday matchup of Western Conference squads, Denver and New Orleans will be playing without a combined three top-tier scorers (Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Zion Williamson), but those are far from the only key performers sidelined for the mid-week matchup.

NBA Foundation's fourth round of grants record $11 million to support 38 non-profit organization

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA Foundation today announced 38 new grants totaling $11 million – the most-awarded grant round to-date – to help create employment opportunities, further career advancement and drive greater economic empowerment for Black youth. The recipients were named as part of the NBA Foundation’s fourth grant round during the league’s Season of Giving (Nov. 22 – Dec. 25), a five-week celebration during the holiday season when NBA family gives back by supporting and uplifting youth, families and organizations across the country.

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: G League-assigned players will return to NOLA tomorrow

After a relatively hectic schedule that’s had New Orleans play 26 games – tied for most in the NBA – the Pelicans do not have any back-to-backs on their December docket. However, third-year center Jaxson Hayes and rookies Trey Murphy III and Jose Alvarado are actually about to participate in their own, multi-league version of a back-to-back over the next 48 hours.

Preview: Denver Nuggets face New Orleans Pelicans for first time this season

A season-long seven-game road trip continues to test the Denver Nuggets as the Mile High squad looks to build momentum following a slow start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Pelicans coach Willie Green says he 'sees a lot of improvement' despite uneven results

The New Orleans Pelicans’ past six games were a roller-coaster ride with enough lurches that queasiness was a natural reaction.

How 7 teams are performing under new coaches this season

Teams hit the quarter pole each season, approximately 20 games, and routinely undergo evaluations of their performances thus far.

Brandon Ingram’s connection with new Pelicans coach Willie Green has led to improved play: ‘There are times when he’s just taking over the game’

When Willie Green took the job to be the new head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans in July, the first task on his to-do list was clear: get on the same page with the two stars of the franchise, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Off the Court 2021-22: Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker

New Orleans third-year pro Nickeil Alexander-Walker has a tendency to be meticulous about things whether it’s in getting ready for basketball games, or how he organizes his home. One of 18 Canadian-born players who’ve appeared in at least one NBA game during the early portion of the 2021-22 regular season, Alexander-Walker has embraced his move from Ontario to Louisiana, as he discussed with Pelicans.com: