Pelicans News Around the Web (12-8-2020)

Pelicans getting more familiar with each other early in training camp

Whether it was watching highlights from Zion Williamson’s college season, or the up-close experience of playing against Williamson in a Feb. 4 Milwaukee-New Orleans game at the Smoothie King Center, Eric Bledsoe got the feeling that perhaps the 20-year-old may not be the friendliest guy in basketball. As it turns out, Bledsoe’s first impression turned out to be far from accurate.

Joel Meyers on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - December 7, 2020

Joel Meyers of Fox Sports New Orleans joins Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson to review the 2020-2021 Pelicans schedule. Which game is at the top of your list?

Stan Van Gundy has coached 8 top-10 defenses; in all his stops, he's stuck to this rule

Pelicans' Zion Williamson happy to enter 2020-21 with no restrictions after 'tough' rookie season

Williamson was limited to just 24 games and under 30 minutes a game last season